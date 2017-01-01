Are you an aspiring young poet, playwright or actor? Do you play an instrument or love to read poetry and essays? Join us to express your creativity and perform your original work of art live on the air! Children and youth in grades K-12 are invited to perform live on The Saturday Light Brigade radio show, during our signature weekly live performance feature called the Youth Expression Showcase (10:05 and 10:35 a.m. Eastern).

SLB seeks soloists, ensembles, instrumentalists, singers, poets, writers, artists, actors, and other youth in grades K–12, to perform and discuss their work in virtually any genre, including those beyond our typical featured music. This segment is not limited to the “best of the best,” but rather is a celebration of individual achievement and devotion to craft. Segments are typically 15 minutes long

(including an interview) and may be scheduled by teachers, parents or youth.

For more information about performing during a Youth Expression Showcase, contact Erika May at emay at slbradio dot org or 412.586.6300.