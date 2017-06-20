The Saturday Light Brigade

SLB and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh are proud to present our annual Solar Concert Series, every Wednesday from 12:15 to 1 pm in July and August at Buhl Community Park in Allegheny Square. This year’s schedule is at Solar Concert 2017 Lineup and we hope you’ll join us for a great range of performers powered by a solar-energy sound system. In the event of rain, concerts are held in the Museum’s Theater. Outdoor seating, picnic tables and blankets are provided. Concerts are free and open to all ages.

