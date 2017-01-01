The Saturday Light Brigade

Our studios in the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will again be open for children to make Audio CD Cards for Father’s Day. Larry Berger, Jeff Baron or Liz Adams will conduct personal interviews about the person the card is for and record it on an audio CD that can be decorated, affixed to a special card, and brought home that day as a Father’s Day gift that will be cherished for a lifetime. Kids and adults can record alone or together and also can choose to instead record a special song or poem. Studio hours are 1 to 4 pm, 6/5 through 6/19. No appointment is necessary.

Purchase of a CD Creation Card Kit from the Museum Store is required with proceeds benefiting SLB programs for youth and families.

