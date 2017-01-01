Board Of Directors

Lawrence M. Berger

Host and Founder of The Saturday Light Brigade — Involved in public broadcasting since 1975 and active in the development and leadership of four noncommercial radio facilities in southwestern Pennsylvania, Mr. Berger has served as the Executive Director of SLB Radio Productions, Inc., since its formation in April 2000 and has done so without compensation. Under his direction, The Saturday Light Brigade has been honored with 10 local, state and national awards in the past 10 years. With degrees in engineering and public policy from Carnegie Mellon University and 20 years of experience as a project engineer and manager for local industry, he also understands critical business principles and has been responsible for managing departments and projects with budgets on the order of $500,000. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Pittsburgh International Children’s Theater and has been on the board of three other non-profit organizations.

Rikki L. Berger

SLB producer for 15 years and registered nurse. In her volunteer role at SLB, Mrs. Berger answers 100-plus telephone calls from SLB listeners each week and prepares callers for on-air appearances. As a nurse, she specializes in care of elderly patients in a community health setting.

Holly Dick

Retired health-care professional for troubled adolescents, current ACCESS staff member, past president, Radio Information Service for the Blind.

Ken Doyno

AIA, Principal, Rothschild Doyno Architects, a community and design-oriented architecture firm. Mr. Doyno currently teaches in the Urban Lab at Carnegie Mellon University and serves on the Land Use Committee of the Allegheny Conference for Community Development and on the Board of Calliope, the Pittsburgh Folk Music Society. Mr. Doyno is also a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh class XVIII and was selected by PUMP and Pittsburgh Magazine as one of 2003’s “40 under 40”. Mr.. Doyno served First Unitarian Church of Pittsburgh as Board President and as Capital Campaign Co-chair. Ken is also an active musician and songwriter.

Jeff Heasley

Executive Vice President, Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. Mr. Heasley is the former treasurer for the Board of Directors of the Community College of Beaver County Foundation and has served on the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross of the Beaver/Lawrence County Chapter. Currently, he is a member of the Board of Trustees for Scottish Rite, New Castle and is a member of, and serves as the Investment Committee Chairman for, the Trinity Lutheran Church of New Brighton. He is also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Jeff resides in Beaver, PA and enjoys spending time with his family.

Mark R. Kuczinski

Assistant Controller, Pittsburgh Penguins

Ondrea Robinson

Legal Advocate, Women’s Center & Shelter of Pittsburgh

Christopher D. Tower

P.E., P.G., Principal, C.D. Tower and Associates, an engineering firm based in Westmoreland County. Mr. Tower previously served on the SLB Advisory Board where he guided the initial design and layout of the Children’s Museum studios.

Timothy C. Wolfson, Esquire

Shareholder, Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir, P.C.

Advisory Board

Bruce Adamson

Award-winning children’s performer, communications lecturer, and advertising professional.

Kevin Amos

30-year broadcast veteran (commercial and non-commercial radio) with deep experience working with youth and families in traditionally underserved Pittsburgh communities for a variety of non-profits.

The Honorable Max Baer

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice and former Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge and children’s advocate.

Connie Brinda

Business Manager for Prime Stage, a Pittsburgh-based theater company producing plays for youth, families and educators.

Wayne Brinda

Founding Artistic Director for Prime Stage, a nationally award-winning Pittsburgh-based theater company producing plays for youth, families and educators.

Lisa Dennis

Children’s librarian; system-wide coordinator of children’s collections, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and responsible for selecting children’s materials and managing associated budgets for all Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh locations.

Cindy Harris

Internet specialist, folk music performer.

Emily E. Jarrett, fundraising counsel.

Anthony Fleury, Ph.D.

Associate Professor of Communication, Department of Theatre and Communication, Washington & Jefferson College

Hilda Pang Fu

Founder and Board president of LUMINARI, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit organization founded to foster original activities that broaden minds, inspire innovations and promote community engagement. She is an entrepreneur who excels at building both non-profit and for-profit ventures both locally and worldwide.

Lourdes A. Karas,

Executive Director, Appalachian Education Initiative. She previously served as arts educator and former Executive Director, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts as well as Director, Education and Special Programs, Kingsley Association.

Joseph Kennedy, IV

Director of Operations at Family Communications, the non-profit company that produces Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Mr. Kennedy was formerly an attorney at the law firm of Reed Smith, LLP. He is currently Secretary of the Allegheny County Drug & Alcohol Planning Council, and serves on numerous boards including the Renaissance City Choirs

Margaret “Maggie” Kimmel

Chair, Department of Library and Information Science, University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Kimmel is a nationally-known story-teller, author of Magic in the Mist and editor of a series of children’s books set in the western Pennsylvania region. She has served as president of the Association of Library Service for Children, chair of the board of Beginning with Books, a consultant to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and a term trustee for Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

Marge Lubawy

Communications Manager, Allegheny County Department of Human Service, Office of Community Relations, Retired.

W. Thomas McGough

Jr., Partner, Reed Smith LLP; Past Chairman, WQED Multimedia

Darren Morton

WSAJ Radio Director , Grove City College

David Parker

Nationally recognized performer for children and their families

Paula Purnell

Award-winning children’s music performer, singer/songwriter, and workshop leader

Gregg Stewart

Musician and oncology account manager

Joan Stewart

Musician and photographer.

Richard Stuempges

Public school principal

David Tamulevich

Nationally-known folk music musician, agent and manager as well as member of the folk-duo Mustard’s Retreat and the advisory board of Sing Out! magazine.

Annie Trimble

Musician, songwriter and technical writer.

Mark Weakland

Educator and children’s entertainer.

Larry Werner

Retired president of Ketchum Communications; former Vice President, Executive Service Corps of Pittsburgh