The Saturday Light Brigade

Foundation Towards Literacy Spelling Challenge

Semi-Finals: Saturday April 29, Finals: Saturday May 20: The Northside Open Spelling Challenge is for Pittsburgh Public, Charter or Cyber school students in 3rd through 8th grade. Students compete in two grade level categories: 3rd -5th and 6th-8th. Come and join in the fun at The Pittsburgh Project, 2801 N. Charles Street, Pittsburgh. http://pittsburghproject.org/news/30years/.