Make a Father’s Day gift in our studios…

Visit our studios at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to make a one-of-a-kind Father’s Day gift. Saturday, June 3rd, June 5th-10th (Mon-Sat) and June 12th-17th (Mon-Sat), you can make an audio CD card featuring your special message. On Sunday, June 4th and June 11th, you can create, decorate and frame a Voice Print displaying the unique waveform of your own voice. Hours are 1 to 4 pm. Workshop cost is $15 with proceeds benefiting SLB programs for youth. Each workshop is on a first-come, first-served basis and we’ll gladly call or text you when it’s your turn.

    The Saturday Light Brigade

