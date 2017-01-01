The Saturday Light Brigade

This unique Prime Stage theatre camp is for teens ages 13 – 17. Classes are led by professional actors Ben Blazer and Carin Bendas who have extensive experience in dance, movement, voice, acting, and improvisation. Students have fun discovering ways to express their individuality and gain new skills as performers and readers in the classroom and on the stage. Class Dates: Monday thru Friday, June 19 – 23, 2017 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Showcase: Friday, June 23 at 7:00 PM For more information and to register visit https://www.primestage.com/education/summer_camp.html