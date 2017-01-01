The Saturday Light Brigade

Visit our studios at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to make a one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day gift. April 29th and May 6 through May 11, you can make an audio CD card or VoicePrint featuring your special message. On April 30th and May 7th, you can create, decorate and frame a Voice Print displaying the unique waveform of your own voice. Workshop cost is $15 with proceeds benefiting SLB programs for youth. Each workshop is on a first-come, first-served basis and we’ll gladly call or text you when it’s your turn.