The Saturday Light Brigade

SLB is proud to be a major partner in Hear Me, an initiative that engages children in creative conversations about their lives using technology and media to broadcast their stories throughout our region.

An initiative of the CREATE Lab at Carnegie Mellon University, Hear Me brings together classroom learning, creative expression, technology and community engagement to empower kids of all ages and backgrounds to document and share their experiences with adults and with one another.

Hear Me is made possible with generous support from:

The Grable Foundation, The Benedum Foundation,

The Held Fund, the H. John Heinz III Fund,

the Melinda Morrow Hicks Fund of The Pittsburgh Foundation and an anonymous foundation.