The Saturday Light Brigade

EQT Children’s Theater Festival | May 18-21, 2017
Downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District
Thursday 10am-2pm, Friday–Sunday 10am-6pm
Tickets and details at http://pghkids.trustarts.org/
Bringing extraordinary and unique experiences to young people, the EQT Children’s Theater Festival is dedicated to continuing the tradition of theater for your children. Live performances from professional, international artists engage children of all ages from different cultures and perspectives, showing them different ways to express ideas. This year, the 31st annual Festival celebrates another year in Downtown Pittsburgh’s vibrant Cultural District with exciting performances, free activities, and family-friendly art.
Located in the Cultural District, this year’s EQT Children’s Theater Festival includes:
- Professional theater performances from around the world
- Over 40 FREE hands-on educational and cultural activities!
- Family-friendly gallery installations, public art and interactive art!
- FREE outdoor pop-up performances featuring local and regional artists!
- Frog Stop Scavenger Hunt throughout the Cultural District featuring a free, fun prize!