The Saturday Light Brigade

We’ve had a great year at SLB with hundreds of classroom visits, forty new oral histories, three national award-winning youth docs, and 300+ hrs of great live radio! If you believe in our mission of building community through radio, please consider making a year-end donation by PayPal, Amazon or credit card at slbradio.org/donate. You can also send a check to SLB, P.O. Box 100092, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Donations to date have ranged from $5 to $1,000. Regardless of amount, your support directly funds our work and also helps demonstrate to foundations that the community values our work. Donations made by 12/31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by an SLB Board Member! As of 12/22, we’ve raised $17,513 from 199 donors toward our goal of $20K from 250 donors. On behalf of the people we serve, thanks for your support!