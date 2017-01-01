The Saturday Light Brigade

Camp Spirit of the Game is Pittsburgh Ultimate’s summer camp for boys and girls ages 7-14.

Its mission is to provide a rich and enjoyable experience, while developing sportsmanship, teamwork, and conflict resolution skills. Ultimate Frisbee is great fun, terrific exercise, and one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Your child will make friends, develop athletically, learn integrity and dedication– all while having a blast!

Each camp is 5 full days in a row, 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM.

Registration also includes a shirt and disc for each camper, daily swimming pool access, convenient transportation options, and daily snacks.