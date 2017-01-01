The Saturday Light Brigade

Make the world a better place—by reading!

Kick off Summer Reading and help Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh reach its 180,000 book challenge. The fun begins June 11 with an outdoor festival for all ages. Head over to the Library in Oakland for music, crafts, games, storytelling, food trucks and more! While you’re there, find out how to enroll in a Summer Reading program that will help you improve the world around you.

http://www.carnegielibrary.org/event/17th-annual-summer-reading-extravaganza/

4400 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 phone: 412.622.3114